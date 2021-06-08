ELLSWORTH — Neldon K. Fick, 69, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, surrounded by family at his home in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born Oct. 26, 1951, in Abilene, Kan., to Gilbert E. and Florence H. (Adams) Fick.
After graduating from Abilene High School in the class of 1970, Neldon joined the United States Air Force and served his country for 20 years, retiring as a Staff Sergeant. He married Karen M. Bradley on May 19, 1973.
After retiring from the Air Force, Neldon worked as a custodian at Ellsworth High School for 20 years, retiring in 2013.
Neldon is survived by his son Matthew Fick and wife Rebecca of Joplin, Mo.; daughter Tammy Meredith and husband Scott Hale of Wichita, Kan.; grandchildren, Michael Fick, Savannah Rose Yates and Tristen Hale; great grandchildren, Liam Hale, Bryson Elliott Yates and Lillianna Hale; sisters, Karen K. Wenger, Lynette Snyder and Marlene Frederick; longtime family friend Lucinda McCasland; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Karen M. Fick; and brothers, Marvin, John and Mark Fick.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.