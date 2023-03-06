Nelda Marie (Marts) Hoover

Our dearest Mother, Nelda Marie (Marts) Hoover passed into the arms of Jesus early Thursday morning, March 2 with family at her side. Nelda was born in the house she lived in most of her life on Aug. 8, 1930 to Ethel Pearl (Root) Marts and Guy Alonzo Marts. She was born on the farm homesteaded by her Marts ancestors, and she raised her family in that home.

Nelda was quiet, humble, showed great strength in perseverance and was dedicated to her family and her church. She lived a truly sacrificial life in service to the Lord, her family, her extended family, her neighbors and friends. She put others first and truly had a servant’s heart. She lived her life to honor the Lord and faced life’s difficulties as prescribed in James 1:2-4 “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.” Mother lived a full life of faith she demonstrated to all she met. She was unwavering in her faith, her love of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and to her husband and partner. Through all hardships of her 92 years, she never complained or lamented all that befell her in life’s journey. In all that she did, she did it to her best to honor the Lord and her family. She was the wife of noble character: Proverbs 31: 10-31.

 

