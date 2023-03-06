Our dearest Mother, Nelda Marie (Marts) Hoover passed into the arms of Jesus early Thursday morning, March 2 with family at her side. Nelda was born in the house she lived in most of her life on Aug. 8, 1930 to Ethel Pearl (Root) Marts and Guy Alonzo Marts. She was born on the farm homesteaded by her Marts ancestors, and she raised her family in that home.
Nelda was quiet, humble, showed great strength in perseverance and was dedicated to her family and her church. She lived a truly sacrificial life in service to the Lord, her family, her extended family, her neighbors and friends. She put others first and truly had a servant’s heart. She lived her life to honor the Lord and faced life’s difficulties as prescribed in James 1:2-4 “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.” Mother lived a full life of faith she demonstrated to all she met. She was unwavering in her faith, her love of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and to her husband and partner. Through all hardships of her 92 years, she never complained or lamented all that befell her in life’s journey. In all that she did, she did it to her best to honor the Lord and her family. She was the wife of noble character: Proverbs 31: 10-31.
Nelda graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in 1948 and after high school was the high school secretary until she married. Nelda was married to Eldon L. Hoover on October 16, 1949 in Abilene. She was her husband’s helpmate for over 72 years on the Marts family farm she and Eldon cared for near Chapman, Kansas. To this union were born four children: Susan Marie, Sheryl Christine, Connie Jane and Steven Craig.
Nelda was a fine seamstress – sewing for her girls, an expert gardener, an award-winning bread baker, an exquisite cook, an immaculate housekeeper, a work partner for Eldon and a tiny, yet amazing wheat truck driver, a Sunday school teacher for many years, a worker in her Church and a member of her beloved Barnabas Circle at Sutphen Mill Christian Church. She attended Sutphen Mill Christian Church her entire life and mentored many who worshiped and served in the church. Nelda served her community in many ways as well and served on the local election board for over 35 years.
Nelda was predeceased by her husband Eldon L. Hoover, her loving parents, Ethel and Guy Marts, her brother Gordon Arthur Marts, her oldest daughter Susan Marie, her sister-in-law Phyllis Bolliger Marts, her dear Aunt & Uncle who cared for her when her parents died, Gertrude and Frank Devane, her mother-in-law and father-in-law David B. and Susan Hoover, her brothers and sisters-in law, Irene Hoover, Miriam and Loren Nichols, Paul and Jean Hoover, John and Doris Larson, George and Viola Boles, Dale and Phyllis Hoover, Dean and Helen Hoover and Robert Hoover.
Nelda Marie Hoover is survived by her daughter Sheryl C. and Dale Wilson, Manhattan, Kansas, her daughter Connie and George Poland, rural Junction City, Kansas, her son Steven and Debra Hoover, Shawnee, Kansas. She is also survived by her six dear grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren: Jesse and Ashley Poland and their children Thatcher, Easton, Talia, Boaz and Samuel; Eric M. Brown and his daughter Ava Grace; Kevin and Rebecca Poland and their children Kade and Quinn; Andrew C. Brown and his daughter Ariane Amanda Brown (Ari), Abby (Poland) and Daniel Anderes and their children Archer, Leo, Della, and
Charles, and Sarah (Poland) and Ryan Woodruff and their daughter Estelle. Nelda is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins, plus a host of loving neighbors and friends.
The Celebration of Life will be at Sutphen Mill Christian Church in Chapman at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 with burial at Bethel Cemetery, rural Abilene, Kansas. Officiant will be the pastor of Sutphen Mill Christian Church, David Brundage. Memorials may be made to Sutphen Mill Christian Church and dropped off at the church the day of the service or left in care of Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, 206 West 5th St. Chapman. The family will have a visitation from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 at Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, 206 West 5th St., Chapman, Kansas 67431.
