Nathen A. Bailey was born February 13, 1927 in Chanute, Kansas the son of James and Anna (Lee) Bailey. He attended local schools until serving his country in the United States Army during World War II.
He was a farmer first and a law enforcement officer, and for 20 years was a heavy equipment operator for Marion County.
He was a life member of the VFW in Tampa and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.
On October 17, 1953 he was united in marriage to Estelle Virleen Barrett in Florence, Kansas. She passed away on June 26, 1993. Survivors include his daughter Kathleen Ann Bailey of Wichita, Mary Margaret Bailey-Metz of Ramona, sons Kevin Bailey of Abilene, Brendon Bailey of Ramona, five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Nathen passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Friday, October 2, 2021 at the Lewis Cemetery near Ramona With Reverend Clark Davis officiating. Friends may sign the register book at the funeral home Wednesday, and Thursday until 5:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tampa VFW and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
