Nathan J. Montgomery was born April 30, 1965 in Wamego, Kan., the son of David G. and Nancy (Blanka) Montgomery. He had been in Abilene most of his life, marrying his high school sweetheart Mary Steinhauser on Feb. 11, 2006 in Abilene.
Nathan had his own small engine repair shop in Abilene for many years. Nathan had a collection of vintage Chevy vehicles and had the ability to fix anything or create anything. If someone had an idea, Nathan could make it. He was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary, of the home, daughters, Ashley Montgomery of Salina and Isabella Montgomery of the home; son Alex Montgomery of Salina, brother David A. Montgomery of Abilene, four grandchildren and two on the way, along with many relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Parish Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Abilene. Mass of Christian Burial for Nathan will follow the rosary at 10 a.m. with Father Don Zimmerman as Celebrant. His final resting place will be in the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery near Abilene. Friends may sign the register book at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Andrew Catholic School or to Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
