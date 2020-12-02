Naomi L. Rider, 90, of Abilene, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene.
She was born Jan. 30, 1930 in Abilene, Kansas, the daughter of Walter and Irene (Dimond) Bowell. She attended the local schools in Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School in 1948.
On July 24, 1949 she was united in marriage to H. Ray Rider in Abilene. He preceded her in death Nov. 12, 2008. Naomi was a housewife and mother.
She is survived by her three daughters Susan K. Anderson (Vernon) of Clay Center, Sharon R. Evans (Ed) of Clay Center and Patti J. Anderson (Jay) of KC, MO, eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and two sister-in-laws Norma and Marjorie Bowell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Ray and four brothers.
The family has chosen cremation. Private family inurnment will take place Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Abilene City Cemetery with Pastor Ron Bowell officiating.
Friends may come by any time Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. to sign the register book at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be given to Hospice of Dickinson County or to the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.
Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
