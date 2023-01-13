Nancy Ruth Rucker

Nancy Ruth Rucker was born on Nov. 8, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Kenneth and Hazel (Burns) Rucker. Her childhood was spent in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, where she received an excellent education at Villa Madonna Academy and Beechwood High School. After the birth of her brother, Kenneth Walter, and death of her mother, the family moved to Indiana where Nancy graduated from Jeffersonville High School at the age of 16. Nancy attended Indiana University and graduated from Kentucky Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Louisville in 1958.

Nancy worked as a pediatric nurse at Louisville Children’s Hospital for seven years, and as a bedside nurse at hospitals in North Carolina, Colorado, and Kansas for the entirety of her career. After moving to Abilene in 1974, Nancy went to work as a nurse at Abilene Memorial Hospital where she remained until her retirement in 2010.

 

