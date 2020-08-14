Nancy “Nan” F. Thompson, Bennington, Kansas, passed away Wednesday August 12, 2020.
She was born in Butler County, PA on Dec. 24, 1935, the daughter of the late Lewis Baynard and Mary Kathryn (Crouch) Heller.
Nan was united in marriage to the love of her life and soul mate, Allyn L. Thompson on March 11, 1955. They both were actively enlisted in the Air Force stationed at Keecler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS.
Nan held several different jobs over her 84 years. Her longest stint of 18 years was for Beech Aircraft/Raytheon. Her greatest love of jobs was helping the elderly stay at home and caring for them. She was a true caregiver at heart.
She is survived by her children Wyatt (Karen) Thompson, Manhattan, Kansas, Kay (Nick) Burns, Hutchinson, Kansas and Lisha (Greg) Wolf, Bennington, Kansas.
Nan was one of twelve children of which six have preceded her in death Robert, Dorthy, Donald, William, Richard and Charlotte.
Surviving her are Helen, Athea, Paul, Alma and Janie, grandchildren Dacy (Wade) Woods, Dustin (Michelle) Thompson, Stoney (Jamie) Burns, Ryan (Kate) Burns, Alexandra Winingham, Trevor Wolf, Lyndi (Jeremy) Bernard, Courtney (Griff) Burdett and Whitney (Blaise) Kaufman.
There will be a private family graveside service for Nan at Prairie Mound Cemetery held at a later date. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon.
Friends may come by the funeral home anytime Friday after 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the Village Manor Nursing Home or to the Countryside Assisted Living. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 308, Solomon, Kansas 67480. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
