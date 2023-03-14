Nancy Lou Rhodes (Graves), 76, passed away in Salina March 8.
Nancy was born July 29, 1946 in Ft. Riley, Kansas to Herbert and Viola (McCarty) Graves. She grew up on the family farm north of Chapman. Nancy attended one room school houses in Dickinson County. She then attended Dickinson County Community High School and graduated with the class of 1965.
On July 15, 1966 Nancy married John Earnest Rhodes in Chapman, Kansas. They were devoted to each other for 56 years. They began their family and raised their two sons and grandsons. For 20 years Nancy was a cherished employee for the owners of Diamond Motel in Abilene. Nancy most enjoyed spending time with animals and raised milking goats for 30 years. The local community members often sought out Nancy for her professional advise about raising goats and gardening. Family and friends always looked forward to the fresh fruit, vegetables and unique and tasty home canned goods she would generously share.
Nancy is survived by her husband, John; son, Richard Rhodes; grandsons, Logan and Ethan Rhodes; brother, Herbert Graves Jr. and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents and a son Jimmy Rhodes; Sisters Carol Kirkbride, Barbara Steppe, and brothers Tom and David Graves.
Funeral services will be held graveside at Good Hope Cemetery north of Chapman at 11 a.m. on
Saturday, March 18. Lunch to follow at the American Legion Post #240 in Chapman.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial in Nancy’s name to Rebecca A. Morrison house of Salina Regional Health Center in Salina, Kansas in care of Londeens Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 429, Chapman, Kansas 67431.
