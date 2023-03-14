Nancy Lou Rhodes

Nancy Lou Rhodes (Graves), 76, passed away in Salina March 8. 

Nancy was born July 29, 1946 in Ft. Riley, Kansas to Herbert and Viola (McCarty) Graves. She grew up on the family farm north of Chapman. Nancy attended one room school houses in Dickinson County. She then attended Dickinson County Community High School and graduated with the class of 1965.

 

