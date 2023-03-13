Nancy Lou Rhodes, 76, passed away in Salina March 8. She was born July 29,1946 to Herbert and Viola (McCarty) Graves in Fort Riley, Kansas. She married John Rhodes July 15, 1966.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents and a son Jimmy Ray Rhodes.
Nancy is survived by her husband, John; son, Richard Wayne Rhodes; brother, Herbert Russell Graves Jr.; and two grandchildren.
Services will be an inurnment at Good Hope Cemetery, rural Chapman at 11 a.m. Potluck dinner will be served at the American Legion following the services.
