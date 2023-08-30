Nancy Hunt

Nancy J. Hunt of Detroit, Kansas, passed away Aug. 24 at her home. Nancy was born on Aug. 8, 1963, in Carroll, Iowa, daughter of Doyle Hunt and Wanda Constable Hunt. Nancy graduated from Glidden-Ralston High School, Glidden, Iowa, in 1981. She attended Cloud County Community College to further her education. Nancy was a strong lover of quilting and sewing, gardening, raising chickens and gathering eggs, and loving cats. She loved her family very much, showing her love in many different ways that were unique to each of them. Nancy spent a major portion of her working career in school food service in the area.
Nancy is survived by her father Doyle Hunt (Mary Fairchild) of Glidden, Iowa, and mother Wanda Soutter of Mountain Home, Arkansas. Her family includes partner Ray Heideman of the home, her daughters Bridgette Warnke of Gardner, Kansas, and Savana Ebel (Daniel) of Junction City, KS, and sons Aaron Warnke (Christine) of Salina, Kansas, and Nicholas Warnke of Scranton, Iowa, and five bonus children. Siblings Mark Hunt of Mountain Home, Arizona, Peggy (Terry) Heldstab of Junction City, Kansas, and Cynthia (Mark) Pickett of Topeka, Kansas, and sister-in-law Sheryl (Tom) Lynch of Carroll, Iowa, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Nancy was preceded in death by a brother Murray Jon (Mike) Hunt and stepfather Richard Soutter. Nancy was a proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren (Tyler, Tristan, Saleen, Lainey, Joseph, Ryan, Aurora, Lucas, Carson, and Emaley) and 12 bonus grandchildren.
