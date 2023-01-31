Nancy Alt, 76, of Abilene passed away Jan. 3 at Village Manor Nursing Home. She was born April 19, 1946, the daughter of Donald and Mona Ruth (Gordon) Hodge in Kenton, Ohio. On Dec. 12, 1976 she was united in marriage to Donald Alt in Pasadena, California, at the First United Methodist Church. Nancy worked as a dental assistant and later owned The Gift Shop in Abilene. Nancy loved to golf and could always be found out on the golf course where she was always up for a round (or two) with anyone. Many will remember her smile, she loved to laugh and she sure did love children. She was very active in all her childrens’ school activities and enjoyed spending time with her family. Nancy is survived by her husband, Don Alt. Two children: Katie Snapp (B.J) and Christian (Louisa) Alt. Three grandchildren: Braxton and Brady Snapp and Charlotte Grace Alt and one sister, Debbie Garner. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Dianne Yantis. The family has chosen cremation. A Memorial Service will be held Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given to the American Alzheimer’s Association. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St. Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
