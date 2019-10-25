Nancy A. Evans, 50, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 in Abilene after a short illness.
She was born Nov. 13, 1968, in Port Huron, Michigan, the daughter of Carl E. and Diane J. (Ramage) Evans. Growing up in the Port Huron area, Nancy attended local schools, graduated from Trinity Baptist Academy and Maranatha Baptist University, and earned her Masters degree from Pensacola Christian College in Florida. Immediately after graduating, she was hired by the Abilene Baptist Academy where she taught for 28 years and worked for McDonalds for many years. Nancy enjoyed reading, horses, and her students.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Nancy is survived by her father of Kimball Michigan, sister Beth (Matt) McPhillips of Kimball, Michigan, brother David (Tammy) Evans of Perkiomenville, Pennsylvania, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Abilene Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Carson Johnson officiating. Final resting place will be in the Woodland Cemetery in Port Huron Township, Michigan with Pastor Matt McPhillips officiating.
The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to Abilene Baptist Academy. They may be left at the church or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene Kansas 67410.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
