Myrna Pistora, resident of Glasco’s Nicol Home, died May 25, 2020. She was born May 22, 1930 in Ft Laramie, WY.
Piper Funeral Home of St. Marys, KS, handled arrangements.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 19, 2020 @ 8:09 pm
Myrna Pistora, resident of Glasco’s Nicol Home, died May 25, 2020. She was born May 22, 1930 in Ft Laramie, WY.
Piper Funeral Home of St. Marys, KS, handled arrangements.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.