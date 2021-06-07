Muriel A. Wyman, 95 of Abilene, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. She was born in Sutphen, Kansas Jan. 4, 1926, the daughter of Marvin and Alice (Picking) Gfeller.
In 1942 Muriel was united in marriage to Arthur Eye. They later divorced. He preceded her in death in 1979. She was later united in marriage to Kenneth Wyman in 1962. He preceded her in death in February 2015.
Muriel was a housewife. She was a lifelong member of the VFW, an avid doll collector and enjoyed playing bingo.
Muriel is survived by her son Daniel Eye and wife Dana of Abilene; daughter Cheryl Tyler and husband Martin of Abilene; four grandchildren, Michael Fuller, Missy Blacketer, Marcy Reiff and Matthew Tyler; seven great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and one sister Mary Widler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Arthur and Kenneth, one sister Lt. Colonel Helen Gfeller, a brother Platoon Sgt. John Gfeller and daughter-in-law Sheryl Eye.
The family has chosen cremation. Graveside services for Muriel will be 2 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Abilene City Cemetery with Pastor Stan Norman officiating. Interment will take place at the Abilene City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the Alzheimer’s Association. Memorials may be dropped off at the funeral home or mailed to either Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene ,KS67410 or Daniel Eye, 505 NW 6th St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
