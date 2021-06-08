Morris J. “Jim” Smith, age 78, of 351 East Street, Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Born in Ft. Riley, Kan., on Nov. 3, 1942, he was a son of the late G. P. and Louise (Bartlett) Smith.
His early life was spent in Kansas where he was a 1960 graduate of Abilene High School and a 1965 graduate of Emporia State Teachers College.
Jim was employed by Atlas Moving Co. and also Ace World Wide Movers for a total of 55 years as a truck driver and later as a manager.
He resided in Bloomsburg for seven years and previously lived in the Baltimore, Maryland, area for a number of years. He enjoyed talking to people and attended the Bloomsburg YMCA. His hobby was collecting German beer steins. He was always quick with a smile and a joke. He loved his family fiercely and unconditionally.
Jim is survived by two sons, Richard Smith and his wife Christina of Raleigh, N.C., and Bartlett Smith of Liberty, S.C.; two daughters, Ashley McAlister of Raleigh, N. C. and Kelli Conklin of Minersville, Pa.; 10 grandchildren; two brothers, Wayne Smith and his wife Sharon of Abilene, Kan. and Charles Smith and his wife Carol of Odin, Ill.; a sister Ann Smith of Abilene, Kan., and a number of nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Ashrock Cemetery, Woodston, Kan.
