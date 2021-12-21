Monty Ray Payne, 57, of Geneseo, Kansas, passed away December 16, 2021, at his home. He was born July 25, 1964, in Junction City, Kansas, the son of Jerry and Lesa Sheridan Payne. Monty had resided in Holyrood for the past eight years, formerly of Lorraine, Ellsworth, Chetopa, and Humboldt, Kansas. He attended Herington High School, Herington, Kansas, and later graduated from The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center with the class of 1991. Monty worked as a deputy for the Rice County Sheriff’s Department since 2017; part time chief of police for the City of Bushton, and the City of Geneseo, Kansas from 2014-2021; deputy for the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Department from 1999-2013; officer for the Ellsworth Police Department from 1998-1999; officer for the Chetopa Police Department from 1991-1998; and was an officer for the Humboldt Police Department from 1990-1991. He loved riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing, riding dune buggies at the Little Sahara State Park in Waynoka, Oklahoma, hanging out with his friends, and most of all watching his daughter, Holli play roller derby. On April 7, 1990, Monty was united in marriage with Patti Leeson in Council Grove, Kansas. Monty is survived by his wife, Patti of Holyrood, KS; daughter, Holli Payne of Manhattan, KS; nephew, Kelby Payne and niece, Kaylene Hansen; and his four cousins, Catherine Walters, Larry Payne III, Christina Payne and Cory Payne. He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Terry “Bubba” Payne, Larry Payne, and Bobby Payne; and his paternal and maternal grandparents. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Celebration Centre, Lyons with Pastor Stan Norman officiating. Burial will follow at the Abilene City Cemetery, Abilene, Kansas. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Monday, December 27, 2021, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to Officer Down Memorial Fund in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
