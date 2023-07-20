Mona Guilfoyle

Mona J. Guilfoyle passed away July 14 at Salina Regional Hospital. She was 92 years
of age. Mona was married to James H. Guilfoyle in Phoenix, Arizona. He preceded her in death.
To this marriage three boys were born. Mark A. Guilfoyle (Kathy), Abilene, Kansas; Stephen
Guilfoyle (Mary), Dearborn, Michigan and David Guilfoyle, Merriam, Kansas. She was also a
grandmother of three, Elyse, Matt and Ellen, and a great-grandmother of three. Mona was born
in Thayer, Missouri to Alan and Naomi Woodring. They later moved to Medix Run,
Pennsylvania, a very small town on the edge of the Allegheny State Park.
Mona was first married to Michael Rebo. He was killed in action when his fighter jet went down
during the Korean War. Following his death, she wasn’t sure what to do with her life so she took
a trip to Europe to sort out her life. The second World War had only ended a few years prior to
her trip. She traveled all over Europe and saw the destruction from the war. She never forgot the
sight.
Upon her return, Mona resumed her studies at Arizona State University and finished her degree
in education. It was at this time she met her second husband, James Guilfoyle, in Phoenix. He
had just returned from the Korean War, where he was a fighter pilot. They met the night he was
looking for a party and ended up at the wrong address which just happened to be Senator Barry
Goldwater’s house. After getting directions he found his party and his future wife. She wasn’t
too keen on marrying another pilot but love won out.
As a young girl, Mona, grew up in the mountains of Pennsylvania, playing on the mountain side
in the back of her home. She often climbed over the mountain to visit her cousin, swam in the
creek beside the house and watched as the coal trucks delivered their loads to the coal tipple
beside their house.
Mona owned and operated the Ellsworth, Kansas, Dairy Queen for 60 years. It was a life she
enjoyed because of the people she worked with and most of the customers. She didn’t take any
rudeness from customers. One time a customer threw his change at her. She picked it up and
threw the change right back. Many of her boys friends would meet at the Dairy queen for a
midnight food run after the store was closed. Even the police would stop by for a treat.
Growing flowers was her hobby and she maintained numerous gardens at her home in Ellsworth.
After her move to Abilene, she no longer had a garden, but she enjoyed the flowers on her walks
to the Rose Garden at Eisenhower Park. She was known to take a pair of scissors on her walks
so she could clip a few flowers along the way. As far as her children know, she was never
arrested for being a flower thief.
The funeral service will be held at St. Andrew’s Church, Abilene. Monday, July 24, with Father Don Zimmerman as Celebrant. A rosary will be said at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Mount St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Abilene Public Library and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.