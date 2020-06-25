CHAPMAN — Mildred V. Feyerabend, resident of Chapman, Kansas, passed away on June 22, 2020 at Chapman Valley Manor at the age of 103 years.
Mildred was born Sept. 1, 1916, at rural Chapman, KS. Her parents were Hayes R. and Kathryn E. (Lyon) Blair.
She attended Sanborn and Chapman Grade Schools and graduated from Dickinson County High School in 1935.
After graduation, she worked for the Mercantile Company and Sanborn Lumber, both in Chapman.
She was married to Wayne E. Feyerabend on June 1, 1943 at Chapman, KS. They moved to Wichita, KS where she worked in the general accounting office at Beech Aircraft.
Later, they moved to Herington, KS, in 1947, and she worked with her husband in their Western Auto Store for 31 years. After retiring, they moved to Salina in 1984 where she lived with her husband and was neighbor to her sister, Vanda and her husband Irl.
After the deaths of their husbands, Mildred and Vanda planned to move back to Chapman. Vanda passed away before the move and Mildred made the move to the Chapman Valley Manor Independent Living duplex along with her poodle Sam, and Vanda’s poodle, Sally. She enjoyed time back in Chapman and loved visits from her neighbors, friends and family. She was a member of the Chapman United Methodist Church.
Mildred loved to cook at home and would not only prepare her meals but also special meals for her poodles, Sam and Sally. During the summer months, she enjoyed radish sandwiches. She enjoyed visiting with neighbors, sharing special items from Sam’s and Russell Stover and early morning telephone calls were favorites as well.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Feyerabend in 1993, sister and brother-in-law Vanda and Irl Sheets.
The family has chosen cremation. Funeral service will be held at the Chapman United Methodist Church, 426 Sheeran St. at 11:00 a.m., June 30, 2020. Pastor Connie Wooldridge officiating.
We will be taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing and use of masks. Please be prepared to sign-in to the service with your name, address and phone number, requested by the Dickinson County Health Department. Burial will follow at the Liberty Cemetery, Upland, KS. Friends and relatives may call at the Chapman United Methodist from 10 a.m. until time of the service.
Memorials may be given to Chapman Senior Center in care of Londeen Funeral Chapel, Box 429, Chapman, KS, 67431.
