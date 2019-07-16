Michael R. “Mikey” Anderes, 41, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away July 11, 2019, at his home from causes yet to be determined.
Mike is survived by his mother and dad, Nita and Ron Anderes of Hope, Kansas, his father and stepmother Michael and Janene Hamilton of Wichita, Kansas, his girlfriend Lynda Huffman of the home, five brothers and sisters, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene, with Pastor Stan Norman officiating.
Mike’s family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and may be sent in care of Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third Street, Abilene, KS 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.