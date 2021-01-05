JAMESTOWN — Michele Elliott passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Norma Head, her mother Pearl Eaton, her brother Michael Sadler, and her niece Crystal.
Michele was survived by her husband Dale Elliott and their children Kim and Clint Cogswell, Illinois, Terry and Don Wanek, Nebraska, Michael and Shannon Jones, Kansas, Orval Elliott, Kansas, Ida and Jeff Steelman, Missouri, Darci and Loren Hill, Kansas, Deni and Loran Osborne, Kansas, LaTisha and John Wilson, Oklahoma, Jammie and Ty Rothchild, Kansas, Randy and Rachel Dyke, Ohio, Samantha and Kyduc (Johnny) Loung, Kansas, and Shannon and Josh Jack, Kansas.
Michele left behind 48 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-grandbaby on the way, her sisters PJ Stoneberger and Karen Ricard, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and fur babies.
The family wants to thank the medical staff that helped with her care preceding her death. The family will be having a memorial service Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 1810 Archer Street, Concordia, Ks 66901.
Online condolences: www.ryanmortuary.com.
