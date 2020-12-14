Michael Arthur Roberts, 74, of Abilene, KS, passed away peacefully Dec. 4, 2020 at Wakefield Care and Rehabilitation Center in Wakefield, KS.
Michael was born July 15, 1946 to Clarence and Mary Jane Roberts in Mason City, IA. He grew up in Alameda, CA, where he attended Alameda High School.
He was known as an excellent dancer and talented athlete, excelling in track and basketball. After graduating high school, Michael joined the United States Navy where he served as a Hospital Corpsman aboard the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga from 1964 to 1967 and received the National Defense Service Medal.
On August 18, 1969, he married Mary Lynne Huelsmeyer who he met while working as a respiratory therapist at Merritt Hospital in Oakland, CA. He later worked as a respiratory therapist at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospital in San Jose, CA before becoming a salesperson in the auto industry.
Michael was an award-winning salesperson at Ford Lincoln Mercury in Los Gatos, CA, for much of his career. He was married for 21 years raising 4 beautiful daughters who were his pride and joy in San Jose, CA.
Michael’s interests were many. He helped run a Christian bookstore and hosted a Bible study group for several years in San Jose, CA. He enjoyed the ocean, history, music, cooking, fishing, watching football and buying and selling antiques. He was well-liked, charismatic, spoke Spanish fluently, and had an incredible sense of humor and memory.
After spending several years in California’s central valley, Michael moved to Abilene, KS in 2006 where he lived for 13 years, enjoying his retirement with his sister and brother-in-law Terri and Pierre Carpentier.
Michael is survived by his 5 beloved children, Derek Koerner of Las Vegas, NV, Sarah Roberts of Felton, CA, Rachel Roberts of San Jose, CA, Mary (Stephen) Jepson of Patterson, CA, Elizabeth Roberts of Fair Oaks, CA, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandsons.
He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, father, and many aunts and uncles.
Michael chose a cremation burial. A private memorial service will be held in Alameda, CA, on July 15th, 2021.
Condolences and remembrance may be posted online at www.johnsonjc.com.
