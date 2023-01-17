Michael R. Judson, 69, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6 at home, with his wife Kay by his side.
Updated: January 17, 2023 @ 10:24 pm
Michael R. Judson, 69, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6 at home, with his wife Kay by his side.
He was born Jan. 5, 1954, in Syracuse, New York, to Earl and Althea (Marshall) Judson.
Michael graduated high school in Cazenovia, New York, and earned a BA from Morrisville University and a MA in Business from Syracuse University.
He had a long and rewarding career as a regional sales rep for the Carrier Corporation and later, United Technologies.
Survived by his wife and best friend of 27 years, Kay C. Meysenburg Judson of Kansas City, Missouri, and two brothers, Bruce Judson of Burlington, Massachusetts, and John Judson of Clearwater, Florida, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and urn placement will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Abilene in mid February.
