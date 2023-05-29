Michael Robert Ponton entered into the world Feb. 17, 1953. Michael reached his final mile marker to Heaven to his loving eternal Savior May 25. Michael was born in Junction City, Kansas, to Leo and Virginia Ponton. He grew up in the Manchester, Kansas, area. He attended school in Longford, Kansas, and graduated from Chapman High School. 

He was united in marriage to Deborah Swenson Oct. 5, 1971. They had four children, daughters Amanda Davis (Chad) of Donnellson, Iowa, Amy Baugh (Caleb) of Minneapolis, Kansas, Angela Vanhese (Joseph) of Port Charlotte, Florida, and son Jeremy Ponton (Jackie) of Longford, Kansas.  He was blessed with 18 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren. Two brothers, Pat and Greg Ponton, both of Manchester, Kansas also survive.

 

