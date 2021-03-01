Michael Paul Smith, 80, of Arkansas City died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at the South Central Kansas Medical Center.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home in Arkansas City. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. at the Roselawn Cemetery in Salina. Pastor Dennis Voth will officiate. The family will receive friends On Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Michael was born Jan. 26, 1941 to Paul L. Smith and Bonnie Rose (Coyle) Smith in Salina. He graduated from Saline High School and later Kansas Wesleyan University. On July 17, 1962 he married Ellen Elaine Lake in Salina. The couple moved to Arkansas City in 1977 and later to Chicago, IL, in 1986. Michael retired from the Santa Fe Railroad in 1995 and the couple traveled. They volunteered in the National Park System.
He is survived by his wife Elaine Smith of the home, daughter DeAnna Harp and husband Dean of Arkansas City, son Brian Smith and wife Alica of Haysville, grandchildren Emily Harp of Arkansas City, Robert Harp and fiancé, Xaviera Martinez of Commerce, TX and Dana Smith of Haysville.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Priscilla Zerbe.
Memorials have been established with the Kansas Heart Association or the Cowley County Humane Society. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.
Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. On line condolences may be made at www.Rindt-Erdman.com.
