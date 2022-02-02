Michael Patrick McCook, 61, of Abilene passed away Tuesday January 25th, 2022 at his home.
Michael was born December 16,1960 in Stockton, CA. He is survived by his wife Dawn(Gentry) of 19 years, his sons Jeffery(Ca), Patrick (Ca), Kyle, Ethan, Matthew and Jonathan, daughters Abbie and Samantha, multiple grandchildren, nieces, nephew and great nieces and nephews.
He also has surviving family in California and Colorado.
Michael had a successful and award winning sales career for Culligan & Cellular one. He later went on to run his own cellular & satellite business. He was in commercial sales for a major auto parts store in his last years working before his health wouldn’t allow him to continue.
Michael had a great passion for music, movies, woodworking, working on his cars or motorcycle, being outdoors and spending time with his dogs. He cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great nieces and nephew’s. He was loving, caring, funny and smart.
He had a big personality and loved making people laugh even more so if they were laughing at something silly and goofy that he was doing. He was incredibly generous and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He had a strength and a strong will that helped him get thru the daily battles with his health. He was taken too soon. He was loved and will be missed tremendously by all his family and friends.
The family will be having a celebration of life and planting a memorial tree in the spring to be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.