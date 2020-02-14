Michael (Mike) E. Hernandez, 67, Salina, formally of Abilene passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina, KS. He was born on July 9, 1952 in Salina, Kansas, the son of Felix F. Hernandez, Sr. and Mary Louise Alvarez.
He attended local schools, graduating from Abilene High School and served in Army National Guard.
Mike worked with his stepfather Paul Llamas of Llamas Construction for years, later working for Smoky Hill Construction and with Greenfield Contractors-Bill Serrault and also for McKee Pools. His latest job was helping his longtime girlfriend of 18 years on cleaning jobs.
He enjoyed fishing, baseball, and watching the Kansas City Chiefs.
Survivors include companion Marlene Dame of Salina, stepfather Paul Llamas of Abilene, daughter Megan Dowdy of Wamego, Kansas, son Tad (Kelly) Hernandez of Holton, Kansas, stepdaughter Summer Dame of Leander, Texas, stepson Jeff Dame of Salina, sisters Katherine (John) Dobkins of Abilene, Mary (Teresa) Strunk of Wichita, sister-in-law Sandy Hernandez of Platte City, Missouri, brother Bernie (Annette) Hernandez of Abilene, grandchildren Caleb, Landon, and Kolton Hernandez, Taryn and Kasen Hall, step-grandchild Klyee Dame-Wilson and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Felix Hernandez, Jr.
Mass of Christian Burial for Mike will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Abilene with Father Don Zimmerman as Celebrant. His final resting place will be in the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery near Abilene. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mike Hernandez Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, KS, 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
