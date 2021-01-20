Michael L. (Mike) Engle was born April 28, 1960 in Herington, KS, and went to his heavenly resting place at home in Abilene, KS, on Jan. 14, 2021.
Mike’s life was all about family. He married Kristy (Heroneme) on April 23, 1988. His children Connie Jacobs, Kylie Engle (Joe), Dustin Engle (Logan) and grandchildren Peyton and Brayden Jacobs, Baili and Braxton Gipson and Liam Engle meant the world to him.
He always made a point to attend ballgames, band and music concerts, school functions and whatever else they were involved in. He was their biggest cheerleader. Family dinners, birthdays and holidays were always a highlight.
His love for trains was known by everyone that knew him. He was an avid model railroader and president of the Abilene Model Railroad Association. He was also a member of First United Methodist Church where he ran the sound system for the 8:15 a.m. service. Softball and coed volleyball were his passion during his younger years.
Mike graduated from Hope High School and later worked for Hope Co-Op, Abilene Lumber, USD 435 and Great Plains Mfg-Landpride where he retired July 2020 after working 25 years. He held many positions at Landpride but enjoyed his time as a scheduler the most. His humor and fun-loving attitude touched many lives.
He was preceded in death by his parents Evan and Winifred (Kloepfer), sisters Carmen Gilmore, Ladonna Zerbe and Corinne Dennis.
He is survived by his sisters Ruth Ann Mounkes (Lyndon), Glenda Tompkins (Salina) and Cathy Schaben (Omaha, NE) and brother Max Engle (Oswego).
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 22 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home (414 N.E. Third Street). The service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 at New Trail Fellowship (1157 2400 Avenue) with Pastor Stan Norman officiating. Burial will follow at Farmington-Pioneer Cemetery with family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Elsie Brooks Cancer, Dickinson County Hospice or USD 435 Endowment. They can be mailed or dropped off to the funeral home.
Please practice COVID-19 practices. Masks will be available.
Mike was a huge KU fan so the family would like for those attending the service to sport their KU attire.
