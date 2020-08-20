Michael Andrew Kippenberger, D.D.S. was born in Thomas, Oklahoma on August 25, 1941 to Joseph and Sarah Kippenberger. He died peacefully in his home in Tequesta, Fl. surrounded by his family on August 6, 2020.
His family moved to Abilene, Kansas, when he was six years old. He graduated from Washburn University and later from the University of Missouri at Kansas City Dental School in 1969.
While in school, he met his wife, Susan Caine Kippenberger of 52 years.
He practiced dentistry in Oklahoma and Florida. They moved to Florida in 1981 where he continued to practice.
After retiring, he received his real estate license and worked with his wife.
He leaves his wife Susan, his son Matthew, daughter-in-law Carla-Paula, his loving granddaughters Danielle and Jaime, his sister Betty Krenger, brother Gordon Kippenberger of Abilene, Kansas, and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made in his name to a charity of your choice or to Treasure Coast Hospice, Martin County.
