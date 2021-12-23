Michael H. Pantano

Michael H. Pantano, 57 of Abilene passed away December 19, 2021 at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, KS.  He was born January 16, 1964 in Fort Carson, Colorado, the son of Michael G. and Catherine (Hamlett) Pantano.  On June 2, 1984 he was united in marriage to Sarah M. Whitney in Baldwin City, Kansas.  She survives of the home.  Mike worked for Grain Belt Supply Inc. in powder coat maintenance.  He also worked 24 years in the auto body service.  Mike was a member of the World Fast Draw Association, First Southern Baptist Church and was an enthusiastic fisherman.  Mike is survived by his loving wife Sarah of the home.  Sister-in-laws: Martha (James) Wright; Naomi (Steve) Burgress both of Baldwin City, Kansas and Ruth (Earl) Peine of Garnett, Kansas and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.  Services for Mike will be 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the First Southern Baptist Church in Abilene with Pastor David Parker officiating.  Services will be live streamed on Facebook at FSBCAbilene at 10:30A.M.  Graveside services will be 3:00 P.M., Tuesday at Oakwood Cemetery in Baldwin City, Kansas.  Family will receive friends Monday evening from 5-7 P.M., at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene.  The family suggests memorials be given to the First Sothern Baptist Church or to the World Fast Draw Association.  Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third ST., Abilene, Kansas 67410.  Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com 

 

