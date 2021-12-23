Michael H. Pantano, 57 of Abilene passed away December 19, 2021 at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, KS. He was born January 16, 1964 in Fort Carson, Colorado, the son of Michael G. and Catherine (Hamlett) Pantano. On June 2, 1984 he was united in marriage to Sarah M. Whitney in Baldwin City, Kansas. She survives of the home. Mike worked for Grain Belt Supply Inc. in powder coat maintenance. He also worked 24 years in the auto body service. Mike was a member of the World Fast Draw Association, First Southern Baptist Church and was an enthusiastic fisherman. Mike is survived by his loving wife Sarah of the home. Sister-in-laws: Martha (James) Wright; Naomi (Steve) Burgress both of Baldwin City, Kansas and Ruth (Earl) Peine of Garnett, Kansas and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services for Mike will be 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the First Southern Baptist Church in Abilene with Pastor David Parker officiating. Services will be live streamed on Facebook at FSBCAbilene at 10:30A.M. Graveside services will be 3:00 P.M., Tuesday at Oakwood Cemetery in Baldwin City, Kansas. Family will receive friends Monday evening from 5-7 P.M., at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given to the First Sothern Baptist Church or to the World Fast Draw Association. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third ST., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
Tags
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- JRI Hospitality to renovate The Farmhouse in Abilene, reopen in late 2022 as Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Snapshot of the storm: local leaders updates in the aftermath of the Wednesday’s weird weather
- Sherri Rae Kohman
- Taking the reins: the story of Wild Heart Carriages
- Home for the Holiday: Holiday Inn breaks ground for expansion
- Rare December thunderstorm brings wind damage, knocks out power across Abilene
- Dec. 15 storm damages 50-60 trees in cemetery
- Obituary: Julius Maxson “J.M.” Frey
- Miracle of Lights takes over Old Abilene Town
- Monty Ray Payne
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.