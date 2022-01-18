Michael H. Harrington, 79 of Abilene passed away January 14, 2022 at Memorial Hospital surround by his loving family. He was born October 7, 1942 in Ottawa, Kansas the son of Francis L. and Merdella B. (Ast) Harrington. On October 14, 1961 he was united in marriage to Carol Ann Mongerson. She preceded him in death March 16, 1999. Michael worked for C.E. Raymond as a machinist, retiring in 2007. He was very skilled in woodworking and painting and enjoyed making guns and knives. He was a member of the Turkey Creek Muzzle Loaders and a former member of the Salina Bow Club. He was a skilled pool player and often played at the Abilene Senior Center. He loved reading his magazines but his true love and joy in life was his family. Michael is survived by his son, Mike L. Harrington (Shari) of Abilene. Three daughters: Tammy M. Doris (Cecil); Heidi L. Harrington and Brenda A. Weaver all of Abilene. Nine grandchildren: Melissa (Dustin) Rasch of Abilene; Kevin Harrington of Abilene; Cale (Abby) Harrington of Manhattan; Colleen Harrington of Abilene; Chase Everett of Abilene; Emily Harrington of Abilene; Miranda Weaver of Enterprise; Madilynn Weaver of Abilene and Landen Weaver of Abilene. Five Great-Grandchildren. One brother, Rick (Kay) Harrington and three sisters, Karen (Leon) Patterson; Janet (Marshall) Wolfenbarger and Rhonda (Alan) Reusser and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Carol Ann, two brothers Francis “Lloyd” Harrington and James “Jim” Harrington and one sister Sheryl Ann Harrington. The family has chosen cremation. A Memorial Service for Michael will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials be given to the Michael Harrington Memorial fund. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
