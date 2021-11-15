NORFOLK -- Funeral service for Michael David “Mike” Himburg, 45, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Rev. Randy Rasmussen will be officiating the service. Interment will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m., Monday at also at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mike passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha after a long battle with congestive heart failure. His wife, children, mother, and brother and sister-in-law were by his side. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
While Mike was not able to write his own obituary it was very well known that he despised obituaries that were depressing and didn’t have the life story of that person that passed away, so like most things he didn’t like to do, like cooking, he left it up to his wife to do. So, here it goes!
Mike requested we celebrate his life listening to his most favorite songs that tell the story of who he was, have a cook out, and raise a Mikes Hard Lemonade in his honor. He always joked that he would be amazed if 10 people showed up to his funeral, so me being who I am will prove him wrong one last time!
Mike is survived by his hot wife (as he has listed in his phone- nurses got a chuckle out of that) Amy Himburg, step daughter Kearra Finley, son Kayden Himburg, mother Judith Himburg, mother-in-law Ardith Goochey, sister Debbie Himburg, half sister Liz Harris, half sister Robin Cherry and many other family and friends.
Mike is preceeded in death by his father Carl Himburg, father-in-law Richard Goochey, half brother Lewis Mansfield and many other family and friends.
Mike was born and raised in Abilene, KS. After graduating High school he attended Kansas State majoring in aviation maintenance and Hutchinson Community College majoring in law enforcement.
Mike spent 14 years of his life in law enforcement serving and protecting communities in Kansas and Nebraska. If you ask him about his career he would have warned you it isn’t for everyone and you don’t get as much praise as the “glory boys”. Sorry fire fighters I had to throw that in there. He most enjoyed his time as Sargent in Colfax and Stanton Counties. He adored and loved sharing his knowledge of street survival among many other things with the deputies so he could be ensured they would go home to their loved ones at end of shift. He was also adamite about search and rescue at Milford Lake and getting drunk drivers off the Highways. His law enforcement career came to a halt when he stood up for what he believed in but he wouldn’t have had it any other way. After that he joined the hospital and college crew doing security and gained some amazing friends there as well. If you know Mike you were definitely loved because he would let you know if he didn’t like you.
He had the biggest passion for flying, and he loved K State Wild Cats, Kansas City Chiefs, Nascar, Spending time at the lake, Mikes Hard Lemonade, grilling, spending time with family and friends, and after 20 years admitted he loved spending time in Ainsworth after he call it the land that time forgot all those years. Probably in that order!
In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude’s or the family for a donation to be decided at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.