Michael Carpentier, 54, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Sunday, September 12th, 2021.
Michael was born in Heilbronn, Germany on June 18, 1967, a son of Ingrid (Kaiser) Carpentier, of Abilene, Kansas and the late Charles Carpentier.
He served in the United States Army from 1986 - 1991.
On June 30, 2018, Michael married Debra Perricotti in Salina.
Survivors include his mother, Ingrid Carpentier of Abilene, Kansas; his wife, Deb; four daughters, Megan Carpentier, of Washington, Courtney Arakaki (Cody), of Missouri, Katelynn Tinnell, of Texas, Maddi Lewis, of Oklahoma; four sons, Austin Molloy (Angie), of Washington, Matthew Sanchez, of Oklahoma, Casey Edwards, of Salina, Kansas, Cooper Edwards, of Salina, Kansas; and brother, Charles Carpentier (Mary), of Abilene, Kansas.
He is also survived by grandchildren, Dylan James, Ian James, Emily Carpentier, Conner Harralston, Journey Trout, Haven Trout.
Cremation has been chosen and burial will be at Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Ft. Riley.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 pm, Friday, October 22nd at New Community Christian Church in Salina, Kansas.
Donations may be made to Wounded Warriors, sent in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio St., Salina, Kansas 67401.
