Mervin Mark Sexton, age 67 of Manhattan, Kan., passed away June 14, 2021, at his residence in Manhattan.
Mark was born May 29, 1954, to Cecelia and Mervin Lee Sexton of Abilene, Kan. Mark worked at Union Pacific Railroad for 30 years when he retired. He began as a machine operator engineer.
He is survived by his wife Evan Sexton and his daughters, Lisa, Kathryn, Annabelle and Molly; and sons, Jesse and Colt. They blessed him with 14 grandkids.
Visitation will be June 17 from 7 until 8 p.m. at 1001 Sycamore in Manhattan, Kan.
The rosary is at 10: a.m. June 18, followed by the Mass/memorial service at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Beau Miller Memorial Scholarship and/or Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
