Merlin D. Riffel, 84, of Enterprise passed away Jan. 3, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene.
He was born August 14, 1936 on the farm close to Hope, KS , the son of Benjamin and Ella (Lorei) Riffel. On May 20, 1972, he was united in marriage to Jane Swisher. She preceded him in death Nov. 2, 2011.
Merlin worked on a road crew as a highway construction worker. Merlin is survived by his siblings Leland Riffel (Grace) of Lafayette, Colorado, Lela Mae Trent (Clarence) of Wichita, Kansas, Connie Davis of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Linda Donnelly (John) of Elmo, Kansas, Bonnie McGilbra (Frank) of Owasso, Oklahoma, Debbie Middleton of Ft. Smith, Arkansas, and Becky Lang of Burlingame, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and stepmother Josephine Riffel.
The family has chosen cremation. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Gypsum Hill Cemetery. The family suggest memorials be given to the Enterprise Estates Nursing Home. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410
