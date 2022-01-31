Melvon George Olds, 84, of Abilene, Kansas, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, surrounded by his family. Melvon was born on June 17, 1937 in Lyons, Kansas, to Fred and Helen (Schroeder) Olds. His first home was a railroad car without any modern conveniences. Melvon attended grade school in Lyons and graduated from Lyons High School in 1956. He enjoyed attending class reunions, the last being his 65th.
After high school Melvon enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country for 20 years. He worked on aircraft radios, served in Vietnam, and retired as a Master Sergeant in 1976. After his military career, Melvon spent 20 years working for the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Pineville, Louisiana, as a nursing assistant.
Melvon was united in marriage to Maylou Betty Knopp on December 21, 1968, in Billings, Montana. They settled in Alexandria, Louisiana, and later moved to Pineville, Louisiana, where they lived until retirement. Melvon was a member of Community Baptist Church and later a member of Kingsville Baptist Church. In 1996, Melvon and Maylou moved to McPherson, Kansas, to be closer to his family and quickly became involved in the community and active members of Harmony Christian Church. After Maylou’s death in 2014, Melvon moved to Abilene, Kansas, to be near his daughter and family. He truly enjoyed living in the country and planted a small orchard of fruit trees, gardened, and helped with the cattle.
Maylou and Melvon were blessed with a son, Daniel Fred, and a daughter, Twyla Kay, both through adoption. He said the best days of his life were after he adopted his children, but becoming a grandparent was his true calling. Many hours were spent reading, going to the park, listening to stories, riding bikes, and the grandkids trying to figure out if there really was an alligator in his basement!
His hobbies included reading, gardening, canning, model trains, art (watercolors), and drawing, especially cartoons of the pastor during church! Melvon enjoyed cooking for church potlucks and remained completely independent until the last few months of his life. Melvon will always be remembered for his humor and quick wit.
Melvon was preceded in death by his wife, Maylou Betty Olds, parents, Fred and Helen Olds, and sister, Kay Olds Vickery,
Survivors include his son, Daniel (Ashley) Olds, Ball, Louisiana, and his daughter, Twyla (Arthur) Sprouse, Abilene, Kansas, grandchildren, Rebekah (Larry) Austin, Moundridge, Kansas, Rachel (Kyle) Culbertson, Overland Park, Kansas, Christian Lee, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Rhegan Sprouse, Destiny Sprouse, and Dominick Ortega, Abilene, Kansas, Casey (Brill) Proctor, Crockett, Texas, and his brother, Chris (LouAnn) Olds, McPherson, Kansas, along with many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 10:30 am in McPherson, Kansas, at Harmony Christian Church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third Street, Abilene, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and donating blood to the American Red Cross is another way
