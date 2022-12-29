Melvin Stout

Melvin Stout, 88, of Abilene passed away Dec. 21, 2022. He was born Nov. 8, 1934 in Minneapolis, Kansas, the son of Mosway and Lola (Wheeler) Stout. On Aug. 30, 1976 he was united in marriage to Lila Faye Thomas.  She preceded him in death Dec. 17, 2019. Melvin worked for the city of Solomon for over 30 years. He is survived by his son, Lloyd Stout (Denise) of St. Charles, Missouri. Brothers: Cecil Stout (Evelyn); Keith Stout (Penny) and James Stout (Diana). One sister, Jean Wiseman. Step-children: Leesa (Kendrick) Loucks (Keith Nelson); Daryl Kendrick (Millie);  Deldee Kendrick (Kathy) and Lavena Evans. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lila, three sisters and two brothers. Funeral Services for Melvin will be10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home of Abilene. Burial will follow at the Poheta Cemetery.  Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.