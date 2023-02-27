Melody R. Elsasser was born Aug. 5, 1959 in Abilene, the daughter of Arnold and Patricia (Allen) Lamborn. She passed away Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Salina Regional Health Center in Salina at the age of 63.
She graduated from Chapman High School with the class of 1977 and received her associate degree in accounting from Cloud County Community College.
Melody was the office coordinator for Frontier Estates in Abilene and enjoyed camping, and fishing, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
On Sept. 6, 1980, Melody was united in marriage to Danial Elsasser in Abilene. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her daughters Michela Brown and her husband David of Abilene, Samantha Horn and her husband Tim of Kansas City, Kansas; sisters Cindi Casanova and her husband Edwin of Solomon, Dr. Shawnie Lamborn of Tulsa, Oklahoma; grandchildren Tyler Brown, Isabella Horn, and Makenzie Horn. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services for Melody will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 3 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. Her final resting place will be in the Abilene Cemetery. Melody’s family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Class of 1977 Scholarship Fund in Melody’s name and may be sent to the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
