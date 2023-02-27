Melody R. Elsasser

Melody R. Elsasser was born Aug. 5, 1959 in Abilene, the daughter of Arnold and Patricia (Allen) Lamborn. She passed away Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Salina Regional Health Center in Salina at the age of 63.

She graduated from Chapman High School with the class of 1977 and received her associate degree in accounting from Cloud County Community College.

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.