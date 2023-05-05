Melissa Fuller

Melissa Jean (Kriegbaum) Fuller, 38, passed away on April 30. She was born Aug. 22, 1984, in Salina, Kansas, to John and Debra (Engstrom) Kriegbaum. She attended Abilene public schools and then Hutchinson Community College and Kansas State University, where she studied Music Education and Organ Performance and was a member of the KSU Marching Band. She was also a member of the KSU Jazz and Concert bands and accompanied the K-State Singers.
On Aug. 3, 2013, Melissa was united in marriage to Jon Fuller, of rural Miltonvale, Kansas. On April 16, 2020, they welcomed their daughter Jaylee Jean Fuller. She worked for 16 years as a paraprofessional, private piano teacher, and most recently a school accompanist, serving at schools in Junction City, Kansas, Clay Center, Kansas, and Minneapolis, Kansas. Melissa greatly enjoyed music, participating in community bands, including the Heart of America band and the Abilene and Clay Center city bands. She specialized in piano, organ, and numerous woodwinds. Melissa also enjoyed cooking, knitting, crocheting, reading, and especially being Jaylee’s mom.
She is survived by her husband and daughter; her parents; brother Jake (Beth Anne) Kriegbaum of Abilene; grandfather Bernie Kriegbaum of Salina; grandparents Raymond and Jean Engstrom of Rogers, AR; in-laws, Ken Jay and Janet Fuller of Miltonvale; sister-in-law Heather (Kelvin) Hanson of Topeka; brother-in-law David (Mesha) Fuller of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law Emily Fuller of Hutchinson; and five nieces and nephews, Caroline, Wade, and Cole Kriegbaum (Abilene); Jaythan Fuller (Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania); and Jesse Hanson (Topeka). She is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Miltonvale Wesleyan Church in Miltonvale followed by burial at Henry/Cheever Cemetery in rural Dickinson County. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wilson Family Funeral Home, 405 Argyle Ave., Minneapolis, KS. In honor of Melissa's favorite color, purple attire would be appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be directed to an education fund for Jaylee or Ronald McDonald House Charities and may be left in care of the funeral home.
