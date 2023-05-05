Melissa Fuller

Melissa Fuller

Melissa Jean (Kriegbaum) Fuller, 38, passed away on April 30. She was born Aug. 22, 1984, in Salina, Kansas, to John and Debra (Engstrom) Kriegbaum. She attended Abilene public schools and then Hutchinson Community College and Kansas State University, where she studied Music Education and Organ Performance and was a member of the KSU Marching Band. She was also a member of the KSU Jazz and Concert bands and accompanied the K-State Singers.

On Aug. 3, 2013, Melissa was united in marriage to Jon Fuller, of rural Miltonvale, Kansas. On April 16, 2020, they welcomed their daughter Jaylee Jean Fuller. She worked for 16 years as a paraprofessional, private piano teacher, and most recently a school accompanist, serving at schools in Junction City, Kansas, Clay Center, Kansas, and Minneapolis, Kansas. Melissa greatly enjoyed music, participating in community bands, including the Heart of America band and the Abilene and Clay Center city bands. She specialized in piano, organ, and numerous woodwinds. Melissa also enjoyed cooking, knitting, crocheting, reading, and especially being Jaylee’s mom.

 

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.