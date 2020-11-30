Mayme Noll, 94, of Sabetha, KS, died Nov. 26, 2020 at Sabetha, KS.
She was born March 13, 1926 at Sand Springs, KS, to Joseph and Anna (Sottong) Aker.
She married Thomas Noll on Feb. 7, 1948 at Topeka, KS. He passed away May 21, 2012.
Mayme was raised at Sand Springs and graduated from Abilene High School in Abilene, KS, in 1944. She worked for two years at United Telephone and then moved to Topeka in 1946 where she worked for Santa Fe Railroad.
When married, the couple established their home in Perry, KS, and in 1963 moved to Brown County in Kansas where she was a homemaker and farm wife.
She moved to Sabetha in 2012. She was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, the Altar Society and the Grey Ladies at Hiawatha. She had been a Girl Scout and 4-H Leader. She enjoyed raising flowers and traveling. She has visited all the states except Delaware and also traveled to Europe, New Zeland and other countries.
She is survived by her children Don (Margaret) Noll of Grant City, MO, Jane (Alan) Oldland of Centennial, CO, Joe (Joan) Noll and Mark (Joanne) Noll both of Hiawatha, 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Carl, Walter and Robert Aker, sisters Geneveve Weishaar and Clara Aker and great-grandchildren Jonah Noll and Savannah McGraw.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father Lawrence Stoley as the presiding priest. Interment was in Falls City Catholic Cemetery.
A parish rosary was recited prior to the service.
