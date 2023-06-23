May Swartz

May Annabel Swartz (Hooper), age 99, a Kansas girl, passed away June 21.
May Annabel Swartz (Hooper), age 99, a Kansas girl, passed away June 21.
May was born Feb. 24, 1924 in Alta Vista, Kansas to Harvey and Nellie Hooper (Newcomb).
May graduated from Alta Vista High School and married her high school sweetheart Duane Swartz.
May was a dedicated wife and mother. She followed her husband to Chapman, Junction City, McPherson, Salina, Burlington, Wichita, Abilene and Solomon, Kansas. She worked as a grocery clerk, food service provider and office manager. May enjoyed playing cards, bingo, reading, knitting and her time using the computer to email friends and family. She was the family historian keeping track of birthdays, marriages, graduations, events, and passings.
Survivors include her youngest son Leland (Diana) Swartz of Belton, Missouri; grandchildren: Julian (Mary) Swartz of St. Louis, Missouri: Dylan Swartz of Wesley Chapel, Florida: Christopher Hargreaves of Manhattan, Kansas, and Jennifer, Ellis of Goddard, Kansas,; her adopted daughter Samran Noisaengsri (Diana’s mother) of Bangkok, Thailand.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Swartz and two of her sons Stanley Duane Swartz and David Lee Swartz.
There will be visitation on Monday, June 26 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, 206 W 5th, Chapman, Kansas.
There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, June 27 at 11 a.m. at the Alta Vista Cemetery in Alta Vista, Kansas.
Memorials can be made to Disabled American Veterans in care of Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel , P.O. Box 411, Chapman, KS 67431. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.londeenfuneralchapel.com.
