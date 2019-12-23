Maxine Darlene Meehan, 91, of Abilene passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Enterprise Estates Nursing Center.
She was born Feb. 2, 1928 in Talmage, the daughter of Tom and Eva (Smith) Greenough. She grew up in the Talmage area, attending Center Grade School and graduated from Dickinson County Community High School at Chapman. After graduating from high school, Maxine taught for three years in rural schools where she was known as a really fast runner by her students. She also worked for Southwestern Bell.
On August 14, 1948 she was united in marriage to John W. Meehan in Cheyenne, Wyoming. John and Maxine farmed in the Carpenter, Wyoming area for five years. During that time they had two sons, Michael Thomas and Jack Edward.
In 1953 they returned to Abilene and after her sons were out of grade school, Maxine worked as a clerk for Steinhauser’s Drug Store, the Jack and Jill Shop and Alco Department Store..
John preceded her in death October 27, 2018 after 70 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brother Dale, sister Kathleen and her firstborn son Michael.
Maxine is survived by her son Jack and wife Marilyn of Abilene, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Linda Meehan, brother Dwight Greenough of Abilene and sisters Shirley Spidell of Salina and Marilyn Emerson of Iberville, Louisiana.
Funeral Services for Maxine will be 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Abilene with Pastor Jason Kohler officiating. Burial will follow at the Prairiedale Cemetery, rural Talmage.
Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Friday at the Church. The family suggests memorials be given to the First Christian Church/Care Ministry. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Thirds Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.