Max Dwayne Wendell, 80, departed this life Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Legacy of Herington, KS. He was born on August 4, 1939, at Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was the son of Haynes and Zella May (Britt) Wendell.
He is survived by his wife Brigitte Wendell of Herington, son Mark Wendell of N. Carolina, daughters Laurie Hickle and Connie Harzman of Wichita, step-sons Marcus Fechter of Austin, TX, and Thomas Gerd Fechter of Aschaffenburg, Germany, siblings Lloyd Wendell, Heidi Wendell, Debbie Ferris, Dan Cox, Gary Cox, Darrell Tomlinson, Dick Wendell and Yolanda Maine and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the New Basel Brethren of Christ Church, Abilene, with Rev. William L. Graves, officiating.
Military committal will follow at the church cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington, Wednesday.
Memorials have been designated to the Legacy of Herington or Salina, New Basel Brethren in Christ Church, or the Woodbine Fire Dept. and may be sent in care of Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449-3038.
