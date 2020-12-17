Max Lake, 88, of Arkansas City, Kan., formerly of Abilene, died Dec.14, 2020, at South Central Kansas Medical Center in Arkansas City.
He was born July 26, 1932 at Manchester, Kan. His family moved several times from Manchester to Hillsboro, settling In Salina, Kan. in 1956.
He lived in Salina until his mother Myrtle Lake died and then moved to Abilene, Kan., after he retired. He moved to Arkansas City in 2014 to be near his sister.
He was In the United States Army in the early 1950s and received an Honorable Discharge. Upon his return to Salina, he worked for Brown And Brown Construction for a time, then Ogborn Construction Company and later various home builders and retired as a home painter.
Mr. Lake was never married.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Walter and Myrtle Lake; brothers, Robert, Marvin and Lloyd and Walter Jr., and a sister, Elizabeth.
He is survived by his sister, Elaine Smith and husband Michael of Arkansas City, and various nieces and nephews. Mr. Lake was a member of The American Legion.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your favorite charity.
The funeral will be at The Danner Funeral Home, Abilene, Kansas, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, with burial to follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Solomon.
