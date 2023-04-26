Matthew Langdon

Matthew Dane Langdon, 49, of Abilene departed his earthly home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Friday, April 21. Matt is survived by his parents Doran and Charles "Chuck" Clemence, Abilene and Michael (Mic) and Kris Langdon, Abilene. His sister Angela "Angie" and Terry Reiff, Hope, Kansas, and step brother Matt Clemence of Solomon. Also his step brothers Todd Schmidt (Tammy), Manhattan, Kansas, and Jamie (Staci) Schmidt, Queens Creek, Arizona, and step-sister Alison (Mitch) Swargerty, of Glendale, Arizona. He was proud of his Nephews Rocque (Krista) Russell, Abilene, Clayton Carson, Hope, his Nieces Jenna (Dale) Cornelison, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Katelyn Reiff, Manhattan, Kansas. His aunts and uncles and cousins and many friends. He also dearly loved his dogs Dixie and Duke.
Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Doris Larson, Marvin and Helen Langdon, Roy "Babe" Clemence and stepbrother Todd Clemence.
Matt loved farming and working with heavy equipment and could operate equipment "by the seat of his pants" smooth and steady. He was an accomplished welder and fabricator.
Matt had a huge gift of compassion, love and concern for others. He would tell you he has experienced many answered prayers and the saving grace of Jesus throughout his life.
Matt absolutely loved to entertain us with his unique sense of humor, always a smile and giggly laughter spilled from him which made each of us feel genuinely special and loved. He was an "old soul" reminiscing and admiring the past generations that worked so hard and gave their "all" for the freedoms we have. He loved History, his heritage and old country music.
Matt graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1992.
He was a loyal friend, son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Emmanuel Church 1300 North Vine Street, Abilene Friday, April 28, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held at the Martin- Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, Thursday, April 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., 414 N.W. 3rd Street, Abilene, KS.
Private family gravesite services at the Prairie Dale Cemetery north of Talmage will be held at a later date.
Donations may be given to The Cedar House Recovery in Abilene or The Salina Rescue Mission in Salina, Kansas, to help others restore their lives. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
