Matthew Langdon

Matthew Dane Langdon, 49, of Abilene departed his earthly home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Friday, April 21. Matt is survived by his parents Doran and Charles "Chuck" Clemence, Abilene and Michael (Mic) and Kris Langdon, Abilene. His sister Angela "Angie" and Terry Reiff, Hope, Kansas, and step brother Matt Clemence  of Solomon. Also his step brothers Todd Schmidt (Tammy), Manhattan, Kansas, and Jamie (Staci) Schmidt, Queens Creek, Arizona, and step-sister Alison (Mitch) Swargerty, of Glendale, Arizona. He was proud of his Nephews Rocque (Krista) Russell, Abilene, Clayton Carson, Hope, his Nieces Jenna (Dale) Cornelison, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Katelyn Reiff, Manhattan, Kansas. His aunts and uncles and cousins and many friends. He also dearly loved his dogs Dixie and Duke.

Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Doris Larson, Marvin and Helen Langdon, Roy "Babe" Clemence and stepbrother Todd Clemence.

 

