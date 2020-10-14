Mary Frances Richards, 91, passed away Oct. 10, 2020 at Abilene Place.
She was born July 23, 1929. She married William Richard on Nov. 11, 1949. He preceded her in death in 2001.
Lowell, Michigan, was their home for most of their married life. Mary truly enjoyed her years with the Lowell area schools. Her heart was always with her church. Playing the piano, bowling and jigsaw puzzles were her favorite pastimes.
Surviving are daughter Shelley (Alan) Carroll of Abilene, son Roy Richard of Lowell, sister Madelyn Olson of Madison, Wisconsin, brother Ivan (Lois) Dremann of Ohio, Illinois, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren in Michigan.
She will be missed by her granddaughters Jill (Clay) Becker and Shelley (Scott) Rosebrook. Mary’s great-grandchildren are Heather and Haley Harcrow, Joshua Angst, Mitchell, Matthew and Thomas Rosebrook. Her great-great-grandchildren are Audiel, Giovanni , Brizia, Eisley and Vera.
The family would especially like to express gratitude to the wonderful caregivers and friends at Abilene Place, and also to the ladies from the Hospice. Internment will be in Lowell, Michigan. Memorials are recommended to the Gideons. Memorials may be dropped off or sent to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414, N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
