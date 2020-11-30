Mary Olive Lady Bundy, 89, died at Messiah Village on Nov. 23, 2020. She was born on November 15, 1931 and raised in rural Abilene, Kansas, the daughter of Cornelius A. and Frances (Lenhert) Lady.
Mary Olive, fondly known as “Ollie,” spent her early years in Kansas on the family farm. She graduated from Chapman High School and later attended Messiah College in Grantham, PA, and graduated from Upland College in Upland, California in 1953.
Mary Olive’s early life was influenced by a strong Christian upbringing and she was a member of Zion Brethren in Christ Church in Abilene until her career called her elsewhere. With many strong female role models, particularly her mother and other pioneering family missionaries, nearly the entirety of her professional life was dedicated to serving others with the Brethren in Christ missions.
After teaching in the public school system in Upland for 5 years, she was called to teach at the Navajo Mission in New Mexico in 1958 where she served for 10 years. She describes her experiences in California and New Mexico as “significant” parts of her spiritual training and a time during which she learned to appreciate the “richness of the cross-cultural experience.” Both provided the foundation for her more than 25 years of service in Africa.
Starting in 1969, Mary Olive worked faithfully with the Zambian Church, teaching first in Macha Elementary School and then in Choma Secondary School. In time, she shifted to an administrative role, eventually taking an assignment at Sikalongo where she coordinated Theological Education by Extension (TEE) and provided leadership training and education to other instructors.
The only break in her service was when she returned to the U.S. to complete graduate studies at Fuller School of World Mission in California in 1981. Later, she was given additional responsibility and served as Zambia country representative for Brethren in Christ missions.
She was respected by her colleagues, beloved by her students and their families, and a gracious and enthusiastic hostess to family members who visited her in her adopted home.
Upon her retirement, she moved to Messiah Village, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, where she continued to volunteer with the Mennonite Central Committee. In 2005, she was married to George Bundy who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her brother Myron who resides in Abilene, Kansas, her sister Ruth Engle and husband, John, who live in Waterville, Maine as well as George’s children, Judy Penner, Kathie Dixon, Alan and Bruce Bundy and their families along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Martha Lady.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be directed to the Messiah Lifeways Benevolent Fund, 100 Mt. Allen Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA, 17055. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date and interment will take place at Union Cemetery in Abilene, Kansas.
