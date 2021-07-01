Mary Kathryn Beck (formerly Jarvis and Brinker), 67, of Camden, South Carolina, died Feb. 4, 2021.
She was born in Kansas City, Kansas on July 2,1953. She grew up in Abilene where she graduated high school and moved to Manhattan.
There she married and gave birth to four children. She returned to Abilene from 1993 until 2013 when she moved to Florida to be with her daughter and grandchildren, finally moving to South Carolina in 2017.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Don Beck; her 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 2 sisters.
Her family will be holding a celebration of life on July 2, 2021 in the Manhattan City Park, Poyntz Pavilion at 5 pm.
