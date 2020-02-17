Mary E. Jones, 82, Abilene, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. She was born April 6, 1937 in Wakefield, Kansas, the daughter of Lee and Anna (Bregan) Keener.
Mary grew up in Wakefield, attended the local schools and graduated from Wakefield High School in 1955. On July 22, 1956 she was united in marriage to Al Jones in Wakefield.
Mary is survived by her loving husband Al of the home, daughter Kimberly Lowry of Abilene, sons Michael Jones (DiAnn) of Leawood, Kansas, and Christopher Jones (Kelly) of Beatrice, Nebraska, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Dorothy Keener. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters.
Mary volunteered for various groups and organizations including Meals on Wheels, Christian Women’s Club, was a past president of PEO, Eastern Star, Historical Society, Abilene Memorial Hospital, Clothing Bank, Modern Millies EHU, Cooking Club, Johnson Community Center and many, many church activities.
Mary was a special person and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Many stray cats and dogs found a second lease on life with her looking after them. Mary had a great love for her chickens and all farm animals.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Abilene First United Methodist Church with Rev. J. Collins officiating. Burial will follow at the Abilene Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to Hospice of Dickinson County or the Abilene First United Methodist Church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
