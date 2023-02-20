Mary Jolene Carroll

Mary Jolene (Jo) Carroll age 85 passed away Feb. 15, 2023. She was born on July 28, 1937 in Abilene daughter of Dr. Frank Callahan and Hazel (Parks) Callahan. 

Jolene was a gentle, kind and prayerful person. She attended Abilene schools, graduating in 1955. She received her Registered Nursing degree in Oakland, California, followed by her bachelor of science degree from Mary Mount College in Salina, Kansas. She later received a master’s degree in industrial psychology from George Mason University. She was a registered nurse and also taught nursing throughout her life and career. 

 

