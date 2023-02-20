Mary Jolene Carroll

Mary Jolene (Jo) Carroll age 85 passed away Feb. 15, 2023. She was born on July 28, 1937 in Abilene daughter of Dr. Frank Callahan and Hazel (Parks) Callahan.
Jolene was a gentle, kind and prayerful person. She attended Abilene schools, graduating in 1955. She received her Registered Nursing degree in Oakland, California, followed by her bachelor of science degree from Mary Mount College in Salina, Kansas. She later received a master’s degree in industrial psychology from George Mason University. She was a registered nurse and also taught nursing throughout her life and career.
On July 23, 1964, she married Harvey (Clarke) Carroll, an Air Force Officer and Pilot. They began their exciting life together traveling the world with Clarke’s Air Force tours of duty including assignments to Asia, Africa, Europe and throughout the U.S. They spent three years in Chad, Africa attached to the U.S. Embassies in the countries of Chad, Gabon, Cameron, and the Central African Republic. They also worked with the French Foreign Legion in the Sahara Desert. Clarke was the Defense/Air Attache and Jolene was the Embassy Nurse.
Some of their U.S. tours of duty included the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and Patrick Air Force Base in Cocoa Beach, FL. After Clarke retired from the Air Force, they both worked at the Kennedy Space Center; Clarke as an engineering manager on the Space Shuttle and Jo as a technical writer on space shuttle manuals. She also taught nursing at the local junior college.
Jo enjoyed cooking, golfing, painting, travel, and life in general with her husband and family.
Her greatest joy in life was her husband and her Catholic faith. Jo and Clarke were very close and celebrated 59 years of marriage. They kept a wonderful bond and closeness with their siblings, always making family a priority, and were also very fond of their many nieces and nephews. They were a role model to all of the family. Helping others and charity giving was always an important aspect of their lives. Their generosity, love and support was endless, respected and appreciated by all.
In 1998, after their long Air Force and subsequent Space Center career, Jo and Clarke returned to Jo’s childhood home in Abilene. They quickly became very involved in the Abilene community and spent a lot of time visiting nursing homes, delivering meals on wheels and helping with other community activities. Jo was a member of St. Andrew’s Church, Ladies of St. Andrew’s, and was an Associate of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Concordia.
Jolene is survived by her husband Clarke Carroll (Abilene), sister Kitty Lynn (Pleasanton, California), sister-in-law Evelyn Callahan (Abilene), brothers-in law John (Roger) Carroll, (Canada) and Frank Fuller (Iola, Kansas), nieces and nephews Jim Mugrage (Chanute, Kansas), Leanne Courter (Chanute, Kansas), Janelle (Mike) Bowman (Cherokee, Kansas), Chris Mugrage (Miami, Florida), Theresa (Danny) Callahan-Hern, Frank (Kayo) Lynn, (Pleasanton, California), Melika Carroll, (Washington D.C), many great nieces and nephews and their children, her long-time friend Carolee Hartenstein (Manhattan, Kansas), and many friends in Abilene.
Jolene was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Hazel Callahan, brother Gary and his son Patrick Callahan, sister Janice and her son Mike Mugrage, her brother-in-laws Jim Lynn and Gene Mugrage, and her sister-in-law Ella Jo Callahan.
Parish Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd St. Abilene, Kansas. Family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to donor’s choice. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
