Mary Jean Wilson of Abilene passed away on June 30, 2021.
Mary Jean was born October 20, 1932, to Timothy Vincent (TV) and Agnes (Bonfield) Harrington in Solomon.
She spent her childhood in Solomon, graduating from Solomon High School in 1950. She then attended Marymount College for one year and worked at Commercial Credit in Salina. Mary Jean married Warren Wilson in August 1954 and settled on a farm south of Abilene to embark on her most important career, raising a family of 8 children.
She was also an active member in the community including St Andrews Catholic Church. After the kids were grown, new adventures with Warren included travel, their own Chisholm Trail Antique store, and board member of the Dickinson County Republican Women’s Club and Old Abilene Town.
Mary Jean is preceded in death by her parents, husband Warren, and dear infant daughter Jane.
Survivors include sisters Bonnie Blyton, Lexington, Ky., Betty Garrard, Winter Haven, Fla., and Patricia Fadden, Palm Coast, Fla.; sons, Mark and wife Teresa Wilson (Bryan, Chris, Devin), Greg and wife Marcia Wilson (Hannah, Hillary), David and wife Julie Wilson (John, Matt, Sarah), Evan and wife Annette (Kelly, Jordan) all of Abilene, Jeff and Nancy Wilson (Ben, Will, Jacob) of Lees Summit, Mo.; daughters Martha Strunk (Aaron, Kale, McKenzie) of Abilene, and Julie and Brent Milleson (Nolan, Alex), Owosso, Okla. In addition to the 18 grandchildren, there are also 17 great grandchildren plus nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at St. Andrew Catholic Church of Abilene with Fr. Peter O’Donnell as Celebrant. Parrish Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 3 before Mass. Mary Jean’s final resting place will be Mt St Joseph Cemetery in Abilene.
Family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home of Abilene. Memorial contributions may be made to St Andrew’s School or to the Warren and Mary Jean Wilson Scholarship Fund administered by the Dickinson County Community Foundation.
Memorials may be dropped off at the funeral home or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
